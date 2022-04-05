Peter Bibby’s Dog Act announces Australian tour

Perth trio Peter Bibby’s Dog Act have announced a national Australian tour, which will see them return to the east coast of Australia for the first time in three years.

The shows, announced today (April 5), will see the band belatedly perform in support of their third studio album ‘Marge’, which was released in September 2020 and included the singles ‘Oceans’ and ‘Whyalla’.

Bibby will be joined by longtime bassist “Strawberry” Pete Gower and drummer Mitch McDonald in this iteration of Dog Act – the latter subbing in for usual drummer Dave Taylor, who will sit out the tour due to health reasons.

Advertisement

Along with a show in their native Perth, the band will also play shows in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Adelaide across the month of May. Tickets for all shows are on sale now, with a full list of dates available below.

In a press statement, Bibby expressed anticipation of the chance to “get back on stage and make a ruckus in different cities”.

“It feels like an eternity since I’ve sipped the cold beers of the east and bitten into the schnittys of the south,” he said. “I can’t wait to… see my beautiful friends all around the country and catch aeroplanes with dreadful hangovers. It will be a joyful privilege, and I am excited to say the least.”

Peter Bibby’s Dog Act’s Australian tour dates are:

MAY

6 – Brisbane, The Brightside

7 – Sydney, Crowbar

14 – Adelaide, Crown & Anchor

20 – Perth, Lynott’s Lounge

27 – Melbourne, Gasometer Hotel