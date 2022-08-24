Phoebe Go announces debut EP ‘Player’, shares new single ‘Hey’

Phoebe Go has shared details of her debut EP, ‘Player’, alongside the release of a new single from it titled ‘Hey’.

The EP, announced today (August 24), is set for independent release on October 28. It follows on from Go’s debut solo single, ‘We Don’t Talk’ – which she released back in May – as well as last month’s follow-up single ‘The Kid’. Both will appear on the five-track ‘Player’ EP, alongside the just-released ‘Hey’.

Also shared is a music video for ‘Hey’, which Go co-directed alongside cinematographer Mike Ridley. It sees Go carrying her guitar up and down the hills of a scenic countryside location, performing the song atop them in both daylight and the nighttime. Watch the ‘Hey’ video below:

Advertisement

In a press statement, Go revealed that the song was written in response to the passing of her cousin – in turn, an opportunity for her to express grief over the loss. “I didn’t know how to make sense of it all,” Go said. “I still don’t, and I don’t think I ever will, but this song is really my way of coming to grips with that.”

Go also noted that she was “sort of fixated” on her late cousin in the writing process, “trying so hard to understand him” and “what he was thinking and feeling”.

“I think my own perspective got so lost in his,” she said. “Maybe that’s what gives this song that windy folk pace. I’m really proud of the comfort I found in this song, though. Life aches, and we’ve gotta learn how to live with that. I think, in that way, it’s kind of hinting at hope, that maybe there’s life inside loss somehow.”

Although the ‘Player’ EP will be Go’s first as a solo artist, the singer-songwriter has been releasing music since the early 2010s. She formerly fronted the Melbourne indie-pop band Snakadaktal between 2009 and 2014, which formed while she and her bandmates were still in high school. Their most successful single, 2011’s ‘Air’, charted at Number 22 in that year’s triple j Hottest 100.

Following the dissolution of that band, Go and fellow Snakadaktal bandmate Joey Clough formed a new project entitled Two People. They released two albums, 2019’s ‘First Body’ and 2020’s ‘Second Body’.