Pist Idiots announce national ‘Idiocracy’ headlining tour

Sydney garage rock band Pist Idiots have announced a run of national tour dates across February and March 2022 in support of their debut album, ‘Idiocracy’.

The tour, announced today (December 2), will follow the band’s headlining regional tour in January, as well as a national tour as main support for Skegss on their ‘Rehearsal’ theatre tour. The tour will mark the band’s first chance to play songs from their debut studio album ‘Idiocracy’, which was released in September.

The ‘Idiocracy’ tour will begin in Wollongong at the UniBar on Friday February 11. Shows in Sydney, Melbourne, Canberra, Brisbane, the Sunshine Coast and Adelaide will follow. The tour wraps in Perth at the Rosemount Hotel just over a month after it begins, on Saturday March 12.

‘Idiocracy’ was pre-empted by the release of four singles. ‘Street Fighter’ was released in December 2020, with three further singles released throughout 2021: ‘Juliette’ in March, ‘She Yells Jack’ in June and the title track in September, days before the release of the album itself. The album served as a follow-up to the band’s two EP releases: an eponymous release in 2017, and ‘Ticker’ in 2019.

Tickets for all shows on the ‘Idiocracy’ tour – as well as all of Pist Idiots’ other 2021 dates – are on-sale now via the band’s website. See the full run of national tour dates below.

Pist Idiots’ ‘Idiocracy’ national tour dates are:

FEBRUARY

11 – Wollongong, UniBar

12 – Sydney, Paddo RSL

18 – Melbourne, Croxton Bandroom

19 – Canberra, Transit Bar

MARCH

4 – Brisbane, Princess Theatre

5 – Maroochydore, Sol Bar

11 – Adelaide, Lion Arts Factory

12 – Perth, Rosemount Hotel