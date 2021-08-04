Placement announce new EP ‘Lost Sun’, share title track

Adelaide noise-rock band Placement have shared details of their new EP ‘Lost Sun’, as well as sharing its title track.

The EP, announced today (August 4), is the band’s first. It is set to be released through Endless Recordings, the label set up by Bad//Dreems guitarist Alex Cameron in late 2020. The band produced the EP themselves, sending it off to be mastered by American engineer Howie Weinberg.

To coincide with the announcement, Placement have shared the EP’s title track, the second single from the forthcoming release following their debut single ‘Harder’ earlier in the year.

Placement have also shared a video for ‘Lost Sun’, directed by McLean Stephenson.

Watch it below:

In a press statement, vocalist and guitarist Malia Wearn explained that she was compelled to write ‘Lost Sun’ after hearing the guitar riff, which reminded her of “warm hypnotic Australian summer days.”

“I spent many days in my childhood lying on the grass in our backyard, lulled by the warmth,” she said.

“The words came out all at once, written in my current Aussie backyard. I wanted the lyrics to tie into the memory… to invoke the haze and the heat and the lethargy.”

Placement’s ‘Lost Sun’ EP will be released on October 22.