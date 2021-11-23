PLANET share new single ‘Never More’, announce east coast dates

Sydney band PLANET have released ‘Never More’, their third single of 2021.

The track, released today (November 24), follows on from ‘Resign’ in August and ‘Ship Won’t Change’ in September. All three songs will appear on the band’s forthcoming debut studio album, ‘Information Overload’, which follows their 2020 EP ‘Maybe Someday’.

In a press statement, the band’s lead singer and guitarist Matty Took explained that ‘Never More’ was a song that the band had “in the vault for a few years.”

“There were a few variations of it – slow, fast, folky,” he said.

“Ultimately, we decided to revamp it with a fat beat and big guitar strums.”

Tommy Peppit, the band’s lead guitarist, also noted the song’s use of piano in his own statement. “It’s the first time we’ve had [it] feature more prominently on a track,” he said.

“We also explored the synth world a bit and tried to push the song a bit further sonically. For me, it’s definitely a bit of a curveball track on the album and I can’t wait to play it live.”

The band will launch ‘Information Overload’ with three headlining shows in March 2022. The band have also been announced as the support act for The Wiggles‘ adults-only arena show in Sydney, and will tour the UK and Ireland in mid-2022.

PLANET’s ‘Information Overload’ album tour dates:

MARCH

11 – Melbourne, Leadbetter

15 – Brisbane, The Zoo

25 – Sydney, Paddo RSL