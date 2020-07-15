‘Pokémon Go’ players among recipients of social distancing fines in Melbourne

Two Melbourne men playing Pokémon Go are among those who have been issued with social distancing infringement notices for undertaking illegal activities during the city’s lockdown.

Melbourne and the Shire of Mitchell are currently under a six-week Stage 3 lockdown due to an surge in COVID-19 cases. According to police, 351 infringement notices have been issued since restrictions came into place last week, with an additional 151 notices issued to people at vehicle checkpoints.

As Pedestrian.TV reports, the gamers were driving around trying to catch the fictional creatures when they were apprehended. Deputy Police Chief Commissioner Rick Nugent said of the infringement notices given to the men, “The restrictions for leaving your home are well known.

“I can say it does not include playing Pokémon.”

There are currently only four reasons for which Melbourne residents are permitted to leave their homes: essential shopping, exercise, caregiving, and study or work.

ABC News presenter Joe O’Brien tweeted other strange reasons Victorians were receiving fines, including 10 people sitting around a heater and drinking and a man eating at a KFC restaurant and refusing to leave.

“A person ordered KFC and sat in the restaurant and refused to leave,” Nugent said. “Police attended and the person still refused to leave, wanting to finish their KFC.”

Police are also finding people hiding in cupboards and garages.

Other Vic fines:

-guy who sat down to eat KFC at restaurant and refused to leave, even when police arrived

-10 mates sitting in the street around a heater, drinking

Police have also reportedly issued fines to 40 people for visiting massage parlours or brothels, with two businesses also receiving fines.

Fines for breaching social distancing rules in Victoria can currently reach up to $1,652 per person and up to $9,913 for businesses. Due to the increasing rise in cases of COVID-19, Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews is warning an unprecedented Stage 4 may be necessary.