Press Club announce national Australian tour

Melbourne rock band Press Club have announced a run of headline dates spanning from late January into late February 2022.

The tour, announced today (November 24), is entitled the ‘Heavily Effected’ tour, which is believed to be the title of new music from the band. This will serve as the official follow-up to their second studio album, 2019’s ‘Wasted Energy’. The tour will begin in Hobart, before taking in most major east coast cities over the ensuing month.

The announcement comes ahead of the band’s return to the stage in December. Press Club will headline a show at The Last Chance as part of Melbourne Music Week on December 12, supported by Way Shit and Face Face. Less than a week later, the band will support Private Function at their ‘Miracle On 69th Street’ Christmas show at the Forum Theatre on December 18.

The band have also been announced as the main support on Polish Club‘s forthcoming April tour, in support of their album ‘Now We’re Cookin’. They will also appear at select dates of the upcoming Full Tilt festival.

Press Club were one of the few Australian bands to fully complete a national tour prior to 2021’s lockdowns, playing a mix of both seated and standing shows in accordance with restrictions in place state by state.

Tickets for the band’s upcoming tour are on-sale now.

Press Club’s ‘Heavily Affected’ tour dates are:

JANUARY

29 – Hobart, Altar

FEBRUARY

3 – Gold Coast, Miami Marketta

4 – Brisbane, The Brightside

5 – Maroochydore, Eleven Dive Bar

11 – Canberra, UC Hub

12 – Sydney, Crowbar

13 – Wollongong, La La La’s

18 – Melbourne, 170 Russell

19 – Geelong, Barwon Club

25 – Adelaide, Jive Bar