Public Enemy are to release a new album on Def Jam this September.

‘What You Gonna Do When The Grid Goes Down?’ will be the first Public Enemy record on Def Jam, the label on which they made their debut, in over two decades.

Released on September 25, Chuck D said returning to Def Jam was “necessary.”

Advertisement

Speaking about the new record, he said: “Cultural Institutions are important. Being an integral part of one is an honour bestowed and to uphold.

“Public Enemy songs are forever sonic prints in the sands of time. And it’s time – it’s necessary – to bring the noise again from a place called home. Def Jam. Fight The Power 2020.”

Flavor Flav added: “Def Jam is like the house we grew up in. It’s cool to be home.”

The group have also shared a new version of ‘Fight The Power: Remix 2020’, a song which was first heard opening the 2020 BET Awards in June. It features Nas, Rapsody, Black Thought, YG, Jahi and Questlove.

In a statement, the group described the song as “an unflinching statement about the destruction the current administration has unleashed on the country and its people.”

Advertisement

“…[It] speaks truth to power while urging people to fight against racism, injustice and oppression with their vote.”

You can listen to the new remix here:

Speaking about their return to Def Jam, the label’s chairman Jeff Harleston said: “Like so many of us, I have long been a Public Enemy fan, and the group was incredibly formative for me and the path I would take.

“[Public Enemy have] consistently been a living example of how music can profoundly move and unite people, and affect real change in the national conversation. As we continue to confront inequality and injustice, we need PE’s voice in the national dialogue. Def Jam is proud to partner with Chuck and welcome Public Enemy home.”

Def Jam’s Rich Isaacson added: “Bringing Public Enemy home to Def Jam – in a time when their message is more necessary than ever – is a profound statement and a much-needed reunion. We are beyond excited to once again lock arms with the legendary Public Enemy.”

Speaking to NME in June, Chuck D described the Black Lives Matter protests around the world following the death of George Floyd as “unprecedented.”

Speaking about the protests around the world, he said: “Activism comes in the aftermath of citizens being shown time and time again that they have no power.

“People in authority can do anything they want and nobody checks them on it. It has hit a tipping point and people are done with authority being misinformative assholes. All around the world, people are like, ‘Fuck this shit – I can’t get no clear answers’.”