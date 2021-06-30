Quentin Tarantino planning ‘Once Upon A Time’ play before final movie

Quentin Tarantino is working on a stage adaptation of Once Upon A Time… in Hollywood.

The filmmaker recently revealed that he’s next planning to turn his latest film into a play before thinking about his next, and final, feature film.

“Believe it or not, I’ve written a play version of [Once Upon a Time in Hollywood],” Tarantino said on the Big Picture podcast.

“I wanted to write a play, and stuff that’s not in the book…I wanted it to exist as a play. And again, I’m able to explore stuff that’s not in the [movie]. The play deals with Italy.”

Describing the plot, Tarantino said: “The whole second act of the play is [Leonardo DiCaprio’s character] Rick [Dalton] and [Al Pacino’s character] Marvin [Schwarz] having dinner with [spaghetti western director] Sergio Corbucci and Nori Corbucci at their favourite Japanese restaurant in Rome.

“Rick doesn’t have the part [yet]. Depending on how this dinner goes, means whether Rick is going to be Nebraska Jim or not.”

The filmmaker also said that he intends on directing the play himself, after he has finished work on the novelisation of the story, with plans for a final feature film to follow later.

He explained: “I mean, we’ll see what happens, but my plan is to do this book, I just did this, then finish the cinema book, then the next thing on the list is to start thinking about the play…I’m not going to think about [my] last movie for a while. I’m doing other things right now.”

Elsewhere, Quentin Tarantino recently said he would change his name if he could start his career over.