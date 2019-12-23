Red Velvet have shared a gothic video for their new single ‘Psycho’ and released the final instalment of their ‘ReVe Festival’ EP series.

The K-pop group, who are signed to SM Entertainment, previously released ‘The ReVe Festival – Day 1’ and ‘Day 2’ EPs in June and August respectively.

The ‘Finale’ EP features four tracks, including ‘Psycho’ and ‘La Rouge’. The latter shares its name with the two-concert series the girl band held in Seoul last month and was also debuted at those events.

The three EPs have also been released as one single repackaged album featuring all 16 tracks from the series.

You can watch the video for ‘Psycho’ above now, which sees Joy, Irene, Wendy, Yeri, and Seulgi dancing and gliding around a house with an eeriness permeating the scenes.

Red Velvet have already achieved a huge feat with ‘The ReVe Festival – Finale’, topping the US iTunes chart with the EP. According to AllKpop, they are now only the third girl group to score a Number One on the US iTunes chart more than once in a year, alongside Destiny’s Child and Pussycat Dolls. Both ‘Day 1’ and ‘Day 2’ also reached the top spot in 2019.

The K-pop group debuted in 2014 with four members, with Yeri joining in 2015. They have released two albums and 10 Korean-language mini-albums in that time. Earlier this year, they contributed the track ‘Better Than Any Star’ to the soundtrack of K-drama Hotel Del Luna, while they also appeared on the Red Velvet remix of Ellie Goulding and Diplo’s ‘Close To Me’.

Meanwhile, Red Velvet’s SM labelmates SuperM have announced their debut UK show will take place in 2020. The supergroup, which includes members of NCT127, EXO, SHINee, and WayV, will perform at London’s The O2 on February 28, 2020.