‘Resident Evil Village’ had its scares toned down according to Producer

Resident Evil Village had its horror elements toned down after fan feedback, Capcom has said.

Resident Evil Village producer developer Tsuyoshi Kanda has said in an interview that “some of the feedback we received regarding [Resident Evil 7 was] that it was too scary to play.”

“At the same time, it’s always our goal to create something that anybody can feel comfortable jumping in and playing,” Kanda said, “so we eased up on the tension curve [in Resident Evil Village] relative to Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, so that players aren’t in constant fear.”

Kanda explained the philosophy behind the working out how scary to make Resident Evil titles, saying: “When we develop a new Resident Evil game, our goal is not always to make it scarier than the previous title, but find a balance to deliver a scary but fun experience for players”.

Kanda’s interview with Axios Gaming also confirmed that the shift to open spaces in Village was intended as a contrast form the tight Claus trophic walls of the Baker Mansion in Resident Evil 7.

In his four-star review for NME, Jordan Oloman wrote that Resident Evil Village “approaches horror masterpiece territory.” before saying that “the game’s finest hours take place in Lady Beneviento’s mansion.”

Continuing, he said: “I’ll have to be light on details to preserve it, but it’s a claustrophobic tango and the only section in which the entity pulling the strings isn’t front and centre. As a result, the terror is dialled to 11. It easily evoked Kojima’s P.T – and it rumbled me to my very core.”

Alongside Resident Evil Village, Capcom recently released Monster Hunter Rise, which received a free update at the end of April. The update added three new Elder Dragons to the game, alongside a host of new monsters and features.