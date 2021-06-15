‘Rick & Morty’ creator Dan Harmon scrapped a ‘LEGO Batman’ sequel

Rick And Morty creator Dan Harmon scrapped a sequel to The LEGO Batman Movie.

According to the director of the 2017 movie Chris McKay, Harmon finished a draft, which would have seen Will Arnett and Michael Cera reprise their roles as LEGO Batman and Robin, as well as Zach Galifianakis as Joker.

But when the rights to the LEGO franchise transferred from Warner Bros., which owns Batman and his Rogues Gallery, to Universal Pictures, it was effectively scrapped.

Confirming the cancellation, McKay told ScreenCrush: “It was a story about the Justice League and where Batman was in terms of the Justice League now, and the struggles they were going through, as well as flashing back to how the Justice League came together.

“[It also featured] Batman and Superman’s relationship, as well as Batman’s relationship to a lot of the other members of the Justice League. And there was a really great part for Robin.”

He added: “I wish there was a way for us to go do that movie, because that would have been a lot of fun.”

Meanwhile, it was recently confirmed that Alison Brie has been added to the voice cast of Rick And Morty for its fifth season.

Brie joins the show after a longstanding role on Netflix animation BoJack Horseman, which finished in 2020.

Rick and Morty will air on Adult Swim on June 20, and will come to E4 on June 21.

HBO has announced that the upcoming season will also premiere on streaming service HBO GO within Southeast Asia on June 21.