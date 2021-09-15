‘Riverdale’ showrunner teases Archie and Betty reunion

Riverdale season five’s finale could see lead characters Archie and Betty rekindle their onscreen romance.

The latest season saw a seven-year time jump, after which the pair, played by KJ Apa and Lili Reinhart, returned from being lovers to friends.

However, executive producer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa has said that there may be more mileage in the couple’s romance yet.

Advertisement

“In our minds, Betty and Archie’s story didn’t end in episode eight, when they decided they just were going to be friends,” he told TVLine. “That story isn’t over, and we do pick back with it before the end of the season.”

The fifth season of Riverdale will conclude on Netflix October 6.

Speaking about the new season’s time jump, Reinhart said on Jimmy Fallon’s The Tonight Show: “I’m really psyched about it, I think it’ll be nice to play an adult… but I also really appreciate that Roberto, our showrunner, was like: ‘Yeah let’s revamp, so we’re not just stuck in high school for seven seasons’.”

Elsewhere, Apa has likened his commitment to starring in Riverdale to being in “jail.”

“I felt so free coming from a show where I feel like I’m in jail a lot of the time,” Apa told Demi Moore for Interview magazine, referring to Songbird, last year’s pandemic-themed film which both actors starred in. “There are so many restrictions on what I can and can’t do.”

Advertisement

Apa continued: “There’s been so much pressure in playing Archie. I’m so grateful for the show and its success, but at the same time, there’s a lot of baggage that comes with that success.

“I feel like the only people I can talk to about my issues are my co-stars, the people who can really relate to me. Cole [Sprouse, who plays Jughead Jones] is an amazing person to have on set, because he’s been doing this his whole life.

“I try and look at it from a fan’s perspective to understand the way they think. But there are times when I’m like, ‘Wow, they really have no idea that we are actual people. They can’t separate us from our characters.’ You don’t have that in other professions.”