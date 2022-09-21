Robbie Williams announces ‘XXV’ Australian tour

Robbie Williams’ ‘XXV’ world tour will arrive in Australia and New Zealand in November and December of 2023.

The tour, announced today (September 21), follows on from the exclusive Melbourne shows that Williams performed at Rod Laver Arena back in late April and early May – as well as the AFL grand final that Williams is set to perform at this weekend. In addition to playing open-air stadium shows in Sydney and Melbourne, Williams will also headline three winery shows hosted by A Day On The Green. A full list of dates can be seen below.

The singer will pre-empt the Australian tour with a single date in New Zealand, playing at the Mission Estate in Hawke’s Bay. Tickets for all shows will go on sale from next Friday (September 30) at 1pm local time, with various pre-sales being held by Telstra Plus, Frontier Touring and Williams’ own fanclub. Details for each can be found here, here and here respectively.

In a press statement, Williams described Australia and New Zealand as “my favourite places in the world to tour”.

“I feel so at home there, and hugely appreciate the warm, loving welcome I always receive,” he said. “I can’t wait to do these shows in 2023 and spend some time with my fans.”

The ‘XXV’ world tour is in support of Williams’ titular new album, which he released earlier this month. A greatest hits of sorts, the album sees Williams re-recording many of his best-known songs with new orchestral arrangements. A new song, ‘Lost’, was also included on the album.

The singer is also reportedly at work on the studio follow-up to his last album, 2016’s ‘The Heavy Entertainment Show’ (as well as his 2019 Christmas album ‘The Christmas Present’). Williams claims that the “guitar based” album is based around the hypothetical of going “back to 1995”, fresh from his departure from Take That.

“Now, with the… musical knowledge that I have, what would be the album that I would make?” he said.

Williams’ ties to Australia have been a key aspect of his year, with his biopic Better Man being filmed in Melbourne. The film is being directed by Michael Gracey, best known for his work on The Greatest Showman, whom Williams’ songwriter Guy Chambers has described as “a bit of a genius”.

“The only thing I know about [the movie] so far is that the songs will be reimagined in the film,” Chambers said in an interview with NME last year. “It’s going to be a bit like they did with the Elton biopic [Rocketman].”

In July, a television documentary about Williams was also announced. It is reportedly being made by the same production company behind the Liam Gallagher documentary As It Was, and will be coming to Netflix at some point in 2023.

Robbie Williams’ ‘XXV’ Australasian tour dates are:

NOVEMBER 2023

Saturday 11 – Hawke’s Bay, Mission Estate

Thursday 16 – Sydney, Allianz Stadium

Saturday 18 – Mount Cotton, Sirromet Wines

Thursday 23 – Melbourne, AAMI Park

Saturday 25 – Geelong, Mt. Duneed Estate

DECEMBER 2023

Friday 1 – Swan Valley, Nikola Estate