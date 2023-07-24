Robin Williams’ children pay tribute to late actor on his 72nd birthday

Robin Williams’ children have paid tribute to their father on what would have been his 72nd birthday.

Williams died by suicide at the age of 63 in 2014. He has two children, Zak and Zelda.

Taking to social media to pay tribute to the beloved late actor, Zak wrote: “Happy 72nd Dad! Was remembering how much I used to love that look you’d give.

“That look with a mischievous, loving grin that your friends and loved ones knew so well. Joyous and curious and wondrous. Miss you and love you forever.”

Zelda also paid tribute to Williams, sharing a photo of her father at a 2007 actors’ strike and saying that he “definitely would’ve been out there fighting the good fight for art and artists today and always” as the SAG actors’ and writers’ strikes continue.

See the posts below.

Happy birthday to Poppo, who definitely would’ve been out there fighting the good fight for art and artists today and always. pic.twitter.com/CNiirB3Qb9 — Zelda Williams (@zeldawilliams) July 21, 2023

Last year, Zak and Zelda marked the eighth anniversary of their father’s death. “I’m remembering how incredibly kind and joyful you were,” Zak wrote on Twitter. “I deeply miss you, you wonderful, hairy man and will be celebrating your life today.”

After the actor’s death, it was revealed that he had unknowingly suffered a rare form of progressive dementia that impacts thought and reasoning, after being misdiagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.

Earlier this year, actor Nathan Lane has revealed that Robin Williams helped him avoid being outed on a TV talk show. The incident took place on The Oprah Winfrey Show around the time that the two stars appeared in The Birdcage together in 1996.

The star recalled: “I don’t think Oprah was trying to out me. I said to Robin beforehand, ‘I’m not prepared. I’m so scared of going out there and talking to Oprah. I’m not prepared to discuss that I’m gay on national television. I’m not ready.’”

Lane explained that the interview ended up veering in that direction, though Williams came to his aid and managed to change the subject.