‘Rocketman’ director Dexter Fletcher’s next biopic could focus on The Clash

But we’ll have to wait a while for it

Rhian Daly
Dexter Fletcher and The Clash's Joe Strummer Credit: Getty Images

Rocketman director Dexter Fletcher has spoken about wanting to work on a biopic of The Clash in the future.

The filmmaker helmed the film about Elton John last year, while he also took over directing duties on Queen and Freddie Mercury biopic Bohemian Rhapsody after original director Bryan Singer was fired.

Speaking to NME on the BAFTAs red carpet, Fletcher said the punk group led by Joe Strummer could be the next band in his sights. “They did their own film many years ago but that could be interesting,” he said, but he added that he wouldn’t be “rushing to do any more musical biopics any time soon”. “Maybe in 10 years time – The Clash will still be around. It’ll be great.”

Asked if he had any interest in working on a film about George Michael’s life, the director responded: “I haven’t read the script, I don’t know! Sure, he’s an incredible person but for me, as a filmmaker, I need to find other avenues to explore.

“I don’t wanna say a flat ‘No, I’d never do George Michael’ cos that would get interpreted the wrong way. You read [the script] and see if there’s something in it that could be exciting. It’s not an easy thing to go like, ‘Oh, I’ll do one about this person!’”

Rocketman was nominated for four awards at the BAFTAs 2020, including Outstanding British Film and Leading Actor for Taron Egerton’s performance. You can see all the winners from the event here.

