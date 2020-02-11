Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever announce new single and video

Melbourne indie rockers Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever have today returned with their first new song in nearly a year.

Entitled ‘Cars In Space’, the song is a propulsive five-minute continuation of the sound established by the band on their breakout debut album, 2018’s ‘Hope Downs’.

It follows on from the five-piece’s double-A side single ‘In The Capital/Read My Mind’, which was released last February. The song was premiered by veteran DJ Steve Lamacq on his show for BBC Radio 6.

Watch the video for ‘Cars In Space’ below:

The track’s music video was directed by prolific photographer Nick McKinlay, with the band’s longtime friend and fellow musician Julia Jacklin serving as the clip’s assistant director.

Although a follow-up to ‘Hope Downs’ has not been officially announced as of yet, it is believed that Rolling Blackouts’ second album will be released later in 2020.

In the interim, the band will spend the next few months on the road.

First up is an appearance at Perth Festival alongside Stella Donnelly this Friday (February 14), before playing at Nine Lives Festival in Brisbane on March 1 and opening for the legendary Pixies at the Sydney Opera House Forecourt in mid-March.

They will see out March performing at both the Brunswick and Meadow music festivals, before heading to the UK and Europe for a series of festival dates.