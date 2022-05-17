Ruby Gill shares autobiographical new single ‘Public Panic Attacks’

Ruby Gill has shared her second single of 2022, entitled ‘Public Panic Attacks’.

The song follows on from the release of ‘Champion Ruby’ in early March. This marks the shortest period between releases for Gill to date, who has often left up to a full year between singles.

‘Public Panic Attacks’ was produced by Jade Imagine guitarist Tim Harvey and Minibikes‘ Marcel Borrack. Harvey also previously worked with Gill on ‘Champion Ruby’.

Advertisement

Listen to ‘Public Panic Attacks’ below:

In a press statement, Gill explained that the song’s title was literal and its lyrics were based on actual panic attacks Gill has experienced. “This [was] not the first time I’ve had a panic attack in a public parking lot,” she said of the particular instance that prompted the song. “I had to start figuring out exactly why I kept freaking out, and how to make it stop.”

‘Public Panic Attacks’ marks Gill’s fifth single to date. The singer-songwriter debuted in 2018 with the song ‘Your Mum’, which was ultimately followed in 2020 with ‘Borderlines’. ‘You Should Do This For A Living’ followed in 2021, which featured vocals from Angie McMahon and Maple Glider.

Gill performed a headlining show in support of ‘Champion Ruby’ at Melbourne venue The Workers Club at the end of last month. This show marked her first sold-out show as a headlining artist. She also performed in Sydney last month, supporting Mia Dyson at the recently-saved Lansdowne Hotel.