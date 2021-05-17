‘RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under’ heading on nationwide tour

The queens of RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under are gearing up to hit the road later this year for a string of live performances around the country.

Announced today (May 17), all 10 contestants from Australia and New Zealand will be embarking on the five-stop tour, which takes place in September.

It’ll kick off at Sydney’s Hordern Pavilion, before heading to Brisbane’s QPAC Concert Hall, Perth’s Crown Theatre, The Palais in Melbourne and finally wrapping up in the country’s capital, at the Canberra Theatre.

Tickets for the shows go on sale next Monday, May 24, and will be available for purchase here.

The debut season of RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under kicked off earlier this month, premiering on Stan Australia and TVNZ. It features ten Australian contestants – Art Simone, Karen from Finance, Coco Jumbo, Etecetera Etcetera, Maxi Shield, Jojo Zaho and Scarlet Adams – as well as three NZ queens; Kita Mean, Anita Wigl’it and Elektra Shock.

Judges for the season include the program’s namesake RuPaul, along with Michelle Visage, who both flew in Auckland for filming earlier this year. They’re also joined by Australian comedian Rhys Nicholson.

So far, this season has welcomed guest appearances from Kylie Minogue and Taika Waititi, as well as stirring up some controversy over Anita Wigl’it’s Royal Family jokes.

“I wish a dingo would have taken my baby, then I wouldn’t have anything to do with Prince Andrew any more,” she said during the show’s Snatch Game segment.

The comments were edited out in the UK by the BBC, who said they sometimes make “edits to acquired programmes in accordance with UK audience expectations”.