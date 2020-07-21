Sampa The Great shares music video for ‘Time’s Up’

Sampa The Great has shared the music video for ‘Time’s Up’, a track from her 2019 debut record, ‘The Return’, featuring Melbourne rapper Krown.

The music video was first teased by the rapper on Monday (July 20) and premiered by The Fader overnight.

Watch the music video for ‘Time’s Up’ below:

In a statement, the artist – real name Sampa Tembo – explained how the track relates to the current political climate.

“‘Times up’ is a track that was made to reflect a conversation between two young Black artists about the Australian music industry. With the current atmosphere it’s an important time to address systemic racism within the music industry, especially as it slowly rebuilds,” the musician said.

“Allyship should never be performative and as we continue past blackout day, all music orgs/labels should be put to task in bringing forward their initiatives for real change within their industry.”

In addition to the music clip, Tembo said she was partnering with Melbourne’s Pola Psychology to “make sure African youth/musicians here can access mental health care in their own community, by their own community”. The partnership comes with a crowdfunding campaign with a goal of $20,000.

“The labour put on marginalised people to have to address systemic racism every day means more trauma and pressure on our mental health and emotional state,” Tembo said.

“At a time like this, it’s important to let my friends and the wider African community know that this support exists and our health matters.”

‘The Return’ was released in September last year and earned Sampa the 2019 Australian Music Prize as well as the ARIA for Best Hip-Hop Release.