(Sandy) Alex G announces Australian tour for June 2020

American indie-rocker (Sandy) Alex G will return to Australia in mid-2020.

The prolific singer-songwriter born Alex Giannascoli will perform three headlining shows across a week in June 2020, returning to Sydney and Melbourne as well as making his debut performance in Brisbane.

The tour comes in support of ‘House Of Sugar’, Giannascoli’s eighth studio album, which was released last September. The album was critically acclaimed, with NME describing it as “his most exciting innovation yet”.

The shows will mark (Sandy) Alex G’s second time in Australia, following a sold-out two-date run in 2018 in support of his previous LP, 2017’s ‘Rocket’.

Giannascoli arrives back in Australia after a huge 2019. In addition to the release of ‘House Of Sugar’, the multi-instrumentalist covered a beloved Shania Twain hit and took the album on the road. In a five-star review of his Brighton show last month, NME praised him as “a DIY titan”.

Giannascoli was also caught up in an unexpected case of mistaken identity with Texan politician Beto O’Rourke.

Tickets for his Australian shows will go on sale from 11am on Friday March 6, with a Frontier Touring pre-sale available from Wednesday March 4.

(Sandy) Alex G’s 2020 Australian tour dates are:

Melbourne, Corner Hotel (June 4)

Sydney, Oxford Art Factory (6)

Brisbane, The Zoo (7)

