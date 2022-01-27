Sex Pistols’ Glen Matlock signs new solo record deal

Glen Matlock, the original bassist for the Sex Pistols, has signed a new solo record deal.

Matlock has teamed up with Universal Music Group for a new album in 2022, as well as UMG’s catalogue division which will see many of his previous solo albums released.

“I am over the moon to have now signed to Universal Music Group, who will be releasing my brand spanking new album, and I can’t wait to get cracking with the team. Watch this space,” he said in a statement via Music Week.