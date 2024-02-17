Shakira announces first album in seven years, ‘Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran’

Shakira has revealed she will be releasing her 12th studio album, ‘Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran’ next month.

Yesterday (February 15), the Colombian singer unveiled the name for her upcoming LP, which is a nod to the lyric, “Las mujeres ya no llora, las mujeres facturan,” from her song, ‘Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53’. The line can be loosely translated to “Women don’t cry anymore, they make money,” (via Billboard).

The album will consist of 16 tracks including the seven singles she previously released; ‘Acróstico’, ‘TQG’ featuring Karol G, ‘Copa Vacía’, ‘Te Felicito’ with Rauw Alejandro, ‘Music Sessions Vol. 53’ with Bizarrap, ‘Copa Vacía” with Manuel Turizo, and more.

In a press statement, Shakira said: “Making this body of work has been an alchemical process. While writing each song I was rebuilding myself. While singing them, my tears transformed into diamonds, and my vulnerability into strength.”

When she announced the album on her Instagram, she said in a video: “‘Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran’ are tears turned into diamonds – taking a bit of those life experiences, elaborating on them, and transforming them into creativity.

Earlier this week, the global pop icon teased the record by sharing a video on Instagram that started with a close-up of a diamond, followed by a montage featuring clips from Shakira’s latest music videos. Shakira captioned the post, “Stay tuned.”

When Shakira spoke to Billboard last September, she explained why it took her so long between albums.

“The last time I released an album was six years ago,” the ‘Whenever, Wherever’ singer said, referring to her 2017 LP, ‘El Dorado’. “Sometimes I think being a single mom and the rhythm of a pop star aren’t compatible. I have to put my kids to bed, go to the recording studio; everything is uphill.”

She continued: “When you don’t have a husband who can stay home with the kids, it’s constant juggling because I like to be a present mom and I need to be there every moment with my children: take them to school, have breakfast with them, take them to play dates. And aside from that, I have to make money.”