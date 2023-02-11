Shania Twain on working with Twenty One Pilots’ Tyler Joseph: “I am such a huge fan of his”

Speaking to NME on the red carpet of The BRIT Awards 2023, Shania Twain discussed working with Twenty One Pilots‘ Tyler Joseph.

Joseph worked on ‘The Hardest Stone’, taken from Twain’s sixth studio album ‘Queen of Me’.

“I am such a huge fan of his,” she told NME. “I was very happy and very lucky to get his time to do it. And he did a fabulous job, I’m very proud of him as an artist and I’m very proud of the job he did on ‘The Hardest Stone’, [it’s] one of my favourites on the album.”

‘Queen of Me’ hit Number One in the UK earlier this week. Speaking about this success, Twain said: “It’s very satisfying. It’s a good feeling, and I’m just excited that it’s finally out [and] that the fans get to hear the music and let me know what they think. That’s my biggest pleasure or reward from the whole experience.”

Meanwhile, Twain recently revealed she rejected Prince‘s offer to make “the next ‘Rumours’” together. In a new interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, she explained that the late star contacted her in 2008, around the time that she was planning her divorce from her then-husband Matt “Mutt” Lange.

Prince saw it as an opportunity to make the ultimate heartbreak album akin to the Fleetwood Mac classic.

“We’re on the phone and he said, ‘Shania, why don’t you come to Paisley Park? I want to make the next ‘Rumours’ album with you’,” she explained.

But Twain explained to Lowe that she didn’t feel ready. “When Prince said that to me, I’m like, ‘Oh man, I’m not even divorced yet.’ I’m just like, ‘I’ve been dumped,’ but I’m not, obviously, divorced yet. I’m like, this is way too ironic what you’re saying. Right? And I’m such a major Prince fan.”