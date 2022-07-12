Shaquille O’Neal will perform a DJ set in Sydney next month

Shaquille O’Neal has announced a surprise DJ set in Sydney under his moniker DJ Diesel, set to take place in late August while the former professional basketballer is on a spoken-word tour.

O’Neal will be in Australia for his An Evening With Shaquille O’Neal events, which will take place at Melbourne’s Margaret Court Arena on Thursday August 25 and Sydney’s Star Events Centre the following night. On Saturday August 27, DJ Diesel will perform a set at Marquee, a nightclub also within Sydney’s Star casino. Tickets for the set are available via Moshtix.

The retired NBA star made his debut as DJ Diesel in 2019, performing at festivals such as Lollapalooza, Tomorrowland and Imagine that year. Although a relatively new pursuit under this moniker, O’Neal claims to have been DJing in some form since the 1980s, when he was a student at Louisiana State University.

It is one of many extracurricular activities O’Neal has undertaken since his retirement from basketball in 2011. In addition to DJing, the man known as “Shaq” has made forays into professional wrestling, voice acting, police work, TV commercials, festival curation and even investing in the American restaurant chain Papa John’s.

O’Neal also pursued a music career in tandem with his basketball pursuits throughout the 90s, releasing his debut album ‘Shaq Diesel’ in 1993. The album went onto achieve double Platinum certification in the United States.