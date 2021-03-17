Sharon Osbourne denies claims she used racial nicknames for ‘The Talk’ co-hosts

Sharon Osbourne has denied claims that she used racial nicknames and homophobic comments towards her co-hosts on The Talk.
Her denial comes after US journalist Yashar Ali allegedly reported that Osbourne called her then-co-host Julie Chen, who is Asian-American, a “wonton” and “slanty eyes”.
Osbourne also allegedly referred to her former co-host and executive producer Sara Gilbert, who is a lesbian, as “p**** licker” and “fish eater”, reported Ali, citing multiple sources including former co-host Leah Remini.
Howard Bragman, Osbourne’s representative, denied the claims in a statement via PA News Agency.
“The only thing worse than a disgruntled former employee is a disgruntled former talk show host. For 11 years Sharon has been kind, collegial and friendly with her hosts as evidenced by throwing them parties, inviting them to her home in the UK and other gestures of kindness too many to name,” he said.
“Sharon is disappointed but unfazed and hardly surprised by the lies, the recasting of history and the bitterness coming out at this moment. She will survive this, as she always has and her heart will remain open and good, because she refuses to let others take her down. She thanks her family, friends and fans for standing by her and knowing her true nature.”
CBS has placed the show on hiatus until March 23 at the earliest as it investigates the claims made against Osbourne, who is the only surviving co-host still on the show after it started 11 years ago.
I’m old enough to remember when Sharon complained that I was too “ghetto” for #theTalk…then I was gone💨
I bring this up now bc I was mortified watching the disrespectful condescending tone she took w/her co host who remained calm & respectful because…she HAD to🤦🏽♀️ 🤷🏽♀️#fbf https://t.co/7pnCnhM5rf pic.twitter.com/CXR4DzvlEZ
— Holly Robinson Peete😷🥰 (@hollyrpeete) March 12, 2021
The latest allegations against Osbourne began with Holly Robinson Peete tweeting that the talk show host allegedly made racist statements against her when she was fired following The Talk‘s first season.
Peete alleged that her former co-host complained that she was “too ghetto” for the show, claiming this was the reason she was let go.
Osbourne responded that she has “never had the ability/authority to get anyone fired from The Talk” and never said her former colleague was “too ghetto” in now deleted tweets.
Since the exchange, Ali claims that Remini told him allegations Osbourne tried to get Peete fired for being “too ghetto” were true.
The Talk had initially been taken off air for two days following a row between Osbourne and co-host Sheryl Underwood about Piers Morgan.
Osbourne was one of the first people to voice support for Morgan over his criticism of the Duchess of Sussex. That led to a clash with Underwood, who claimed Osbourne “gave validation” to his “racist” views, causing CBS to launch an internal investigation, and take the show off air.
Following the new allegations the return to air was delayed further and in a statement via The Independent, a CBS spokesperson said: “CBS is committed to a diverse, inclusive and respectful workplace across all of our productions. We’re also very mindful of the important concerns expressed and discussions taking place regarding events on The Talk.
“This includes a process where all voices are heard, claims are investigated and appropriate action is taken where necessary. The show will extend its production hiatus until next Tuesday as we continue to review these issues.”
NME has contacted representatives for Osbourne and CBS for comment.