Shawn Mendes opens up of “healing process” of pausing to focus on his mental health

Shawn Mendes has opened up about the “healing process” he went through after cancelling his ‘Wonder’ world tour in order to focus on his mental health.

The Canadian pop star shelved a run of headline concerts last summer, saying at the time that he “wasn’t prepared for the toll that being back on the road would take” on him.

He added: “After speaking with my team and working with an incredible group of health professionals, it has become more clear that I need to take the time I’ve never taken personally, to ground myself and come back stronger.”

Advertisement

During a new interview with the Wall Street Journal, Mendes spoke about stepping back from his live commitments and the subsequent period of recovery.

“The process was very difficult,” he recalled. “A lot of doing therapy, a lot of trying to understand how I was feeling and what was making me feel that way. And then doing the work to help myself and heal. And also leaning on people in my life to help a little bit.”

Mendes went on to say that it has “been a lot of work” to get better, but explained that he felt like the process was working, and said he was thankful for all of the support he’d received.

“I think the last year and a half has been the most eye-opening and growing and beautiful and just healing process of my life,” he continued.

“I’m also really grateful for all the people that were so accepting and loving and kind and understanding. And it just really made me see how culture is really starting to get to a place where mental health is really becoming a priority.”

Advertisement

Mendes gave fans a brief update on his on his mental health last August, saying that he’d been “just taking it easy” after cancelling his tour dates.

“[I’ve been] spending time with family that I haven’t been able to… I think for me it’s just about spending time doing things I haven’t really done over the last few years and just … having dinners with friends and stuff.”

For help and advice on mental health: