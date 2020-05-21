Sia releases new single, ‘Together’, from her upcoming film ‘Music’

Sia has released a new song, ‘Together’. It’s the first single from her upcoming album and also the official soundtrack to Sia’s upcoming film, Music.

The song arrived with a colourful music video, directed by Sia and led by a joyous dance ensemble. On the chorus, the pop star sings: “Come now set the past on fire / Stand up raise your face to the sky my love / Together we can take it higher.”

Watch it here:

Advertisement

‘Together’, which was co-written by Sia and Jack Antonoff, is one of 10 new original Sia songs featured in Music. Starring Kate Hudson, Maddie Ziegler and Leslie Odom Jr., the musical film was co-written by Sia and children’s book author Dallas Clayton, and based on a one-page story Sia had written in 2007.

The film was first announced at the 2015 Venice Film Festival and was originally slated for release in October 2019, but has been pushed back to this September.

In addition, Sia recently revealed she has two new albums “waiting to go” but they have been put on the backburner until Music is released.

Sia’s last solo album, ‘Everyday Is Christmas’, came out in 2017, before she formed supergroup LSD the following year. Their debut album, ‘Labrinth, Sia & Diplo Present… LSD’ dropped in April 2019.

Advertisement

‘Together’ is the follow-up to the song ‘Saved My Life’, released earlier this month. Sia had performed the song on a comedy benefit livestream. Proceeds from the track go to the Americares and CORE Response charities.

Sia also shared a Tiger King-inspired music video last month titled ‘JOE EXOTIC (DIVA CUT)’, which starred Ziegler and celebrity stylist Tonya Brewer.