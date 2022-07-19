Sierra Ferrell announces Australian tour for October 2022

American alt-country singer-songwriter Sierra Ferrell has announced a series of headline shows for herself and her band, set to take place in October 2022.

The tour, announced today (July 19), follows on from Ferrell being announced as one of the acts on the line-up for Out On The Weekend, an Americana music festival in the outer Melbourne suburb of Williamstown. Ferrell will co-headline the festival, alongside Caitlin Harnett & The Pony Boys.

Ferrell has toured Australia twice before, in 2018 and 2019, with both tours including appearances at Out On The Weekend. Her 2022 tour, however, will mark the first time she has toured Australia with her band in tow. She will be joined on the majority of her headlining shows by fellow American country artist Jonny Fritz.

Advertisement

Tickets to all of Ferrell’s shows will go on-sale this Thursday (July 21) from 9am local time – with the exception of the Sydney show at The Great Club, which is on-sale now. A full list of tour dates can be viewed below, and links to all tickets can be found via tour promoter Love Police’s website.

Ferrell released her debut studio album, ‘Long Time Coming’, in 2021. In January, Ferrell performed live with Lana Del Rey and Nikki Lane for a rendition of Del Rey’s song ‘Prettiest Girl In Country Music’, which is yet to be officially released.

Sierra Ferrell’s Australian tour dates are:

OCTOBER

Friday 7 – Sydney, The Great Club

Saturday 8 – Williamstown, Out On The Weekend

Sunday 9 – Canberra, Canberra Theatre Centre

Tuesday 11 – Brisbane, The Zoo

Wednesday 12 – Eltham, Eltham Hotel

Thursday 13 – Melbourne, Thornbury Theatre

Friday 14 – Meeniyan, Town Hall*

Wednesday 19 – Adelaide, The Gov*

* – Jonny Fritz not appearing