Signed Jay-Z trading card sells for record-breaking figure at auction

A trading card signed by Jay-Z has sold for a record-breaking figure at auction.

Online sports card platform SlabStox made a “public service announcement” on Instagram this week to reveal that an autographed card of the rapper had gone under the hammer at Goldin Auctions.

The company said that the collectable sold for $105,780 (£76,278), marking “the all-time record for a non-sports/TCG [tradng card game] card”. You can see the post below.

An earlier Instagram post said that there had been a previous bid of $2,200 (£1,586) before the huge increase to six figures.

A description of the ‘Signs Of Stardom’ card on Goldin Auctions’ official website reads: “This collectable boasts an incredible signature by hip-hop mogul Jay-Z. The New York icon has signed the card in bold black marker. The card’s BGS condition report: Centering: 9.5, Corners: 9, Edges: 9.5, Surface: 9.

“A statement on the card’s back by Topps attests to the authenticity of the signature, and serves as the item’s COA. The limited-edition piece is serial-numbered ‘1/1.’ Mint condition.”

Meanwhile, Jay-Z’s net worth recently shot up by 40 per cent following two major deals made by the rapper and businessman – including the sale of his controlling stake in Tidal to mobile payments company Square.

According to Forbes, Jay’s net worth increased from $1 billion to $1.4 billion.

Cardi B revealed last week that she aspires to reach the same level of business success as the rapper, citing him and Rihanna as two of her “biggest influences”.

“[Jay-Z’s] from the hood and this man’s a whole billionaire,” she said. “And that’s just all about strategy and that’s just all about shaking hands, that’s just all about putting plans together.”