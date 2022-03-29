Sigur Rós announce 2022 Australian and New Zealand tour

Sigur Rós have added four more shows to their sprawling list of impending tour dates, slating gigs in New Zealand and Australia for this August – get tickets here.

The four-date stint will be sandwiched between their 27 shows in North America – the first of which will go down in just under a month – and their 29-date run in the UK and Europe this September. It’ll start in New Zealand, with a lone show at Auckland’s Spark Arena slotted in for Saturday August 6, before the band take to stages in the Australian cities of Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne.

Tickets for the Auckland and Brisbane dates can be found here, while Sydney and Melbourne fans can get their hands on tickets here. They’ll go on sale to the general public at 1pm local time next Monday (April 4), with a presale running from 9am this Friday (April 1).

These shows will mark Sigur Rós’ first Down Under in over five years. They were last seen there in 2017, when they played the annual Splendour In The Grass festival. They’ve been regular visitors to Australia and New Zealand, though, racking up seven trips since 2005 (three of which have been for Splendour).

Last month, a statement from Sigur Rós revealed that the band “are in the process of writing and recording their first new studio album since 2013” – when they released their seventh album, ‘Kveikur’ – and “will air new songs at the[ir upcoming shows], alongside material drawn from their acclaimed 25 year discography”.

February also saw the band confirm that founding members Jónsi and Georg Holm are joined in the studio and on tour by former member Kjartan Sveinsson, who is rejoining the band almost a decade after stepping away to focus on other projects. The multi-instrumentalist was not replaced following his departure.

Following that reveal, the band announced an “inclusive and free digital experience” called Heimr. Fans are able to sign up to the new initiative now, and will get “free and permanent” access to an official Discord community. “The Heimr community will be a space that evolves over time, and relies upon your input as much as ours,” Sigur Rós explained in a statement.

They added that the “central Discord hub will be the first layer in an ongoing experiment”, described as “one that only works with your active participation”. Members will be given a unique digital membership pass called a Glingur, which will live on Polygon – a “decentralised data storage system on a low-carbon impact blockchain”.

In 2020, Sigur Rós released the soundtrack album ‘Odin’s Raven Magic’, for which they collaborated with Hilmar Örn Hilmarsson, Steindór Andersen, Páll Guðmundsson and Maria Huld Markan Sigfúsdóttir. The composition originally served as an orchestral score to a poem by Hrafnagaldr Óðins, and was created in 2002.

Last year, Jónsi released his latest solo album, ‘Obsidian’, alongside a visual art installation of the same name. He also shared a surprise score for the Tom Clancy film Without Remorse, and launched a CBD tincture designed to help combat anxiety.

Sigur Rós’ 2022 Australian and New Zealand tour dates are:

AUGUST

Saturday 6 – Auckland, Spark Arena

Tuesday 9 – Brisbane, Fortitude Music Hall

Friday 12 – Sydney, Aware Super Theatre

Saturday 13 – Melbourne, Margaret Court Arena