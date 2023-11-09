Sky Ferreira removed from Capitol Records’ website

Sky Ferreira‘s name and portrait has been removed from the official Capitol Records artist roster on their website.

The Los Angeles-born singer-songwriter has been in a battle with the music label for years and had previously addressed the struggles she’s facing with putting out new music and her reputation as a “difficult” artist.

On Tuesday, November 7, Ferreira’s fans noticed that the singer was no longer represented as part of the artist roster on Capitol Records’ website (per Variety). The news comes two months after fans flew a “Free Sky Ferreira” banner over the label’s head office building in Los Angeles as a form of protest against them and as an attempt to free the musician from her contract with Capitol.

Advertisement

Back in August, fans reportedly bought a billboard in Times Square to share a photo of the singer with the message “Free Sky Ferreira”, claiming that her music had been “held hostage” by her label Capitol Records “for almost a decade.”

The singer responded to the billboard and messages by posting a photo of it to her Instagram stories with the caption “It’s True”, confirming that her label is keeping her from releasing new music, especially her follow-up to her 2013 debut ‘Night Time, My Time’.

She took to Instagram on January 14 to share a snippet of new music alongside the caption: “I want to put this out”. Posting on her story, she shared a clip of her performing the unreleased track during a soundcheck back in 2019. “Look at the date,” she wrote in the accompanying caption. “I tried to put out this song forever ago. This is not my fault and it’s not a conspiracy or whatever.”

She continued: “I am not a hysterical/lying/lazy lunatic. I can pull up performances from 2014 of unreleased singles too. This is beyond fucked up. I am so frustrated & over it.

“Being ‘difficult’ or ‘high strung’ doesn’t give people the right to damage & stall my career,” she wrote. “I am in a difficult situation & I have to be ‘difficult’ to get through it. I have to protect my work & myself somehow?

Advertisement

“A lot of it is not being allowed to say or do anything I want/need without it being dismissed. I can’t think of a time in the last 7 years where I’ve been able to just focus on what I’m supposed to do, despite having to basically sacrifice every aspect of my life to make sure it happens.

“It’s not okay. If I’m not allowed to say something without consequence & the people who are supposed to do their job refuse to look out for me… How am I not going to be ‘difficult’?!?”

Her most recent release was 2022’s single ‘Don’t Forget’.

In an interview with NME last year, the singer revealed that her highly anticipated second album was nearly done. “It’s basically done for the most part, it’s just that some parts need to be re-recorded. Just the finishing touches, really,” she said.

‘Masochism’ was first scheduled for release in 2015, and has been pushed back multiple times since. In October 2021, she said a release date for the album had been confirmed, teasing its arrival for March 2022.

The following month, she asserted that ‘Masochism’ was “actually coming out” in 2022, and back in January 2022, Ferreira’s mother re-confirmed that a March release was on the cards.

When the album wasn’t released in March, Ferreira told fans to hold off on their “wrath and death threats” until the following month. The album is still yet to receive a formal release date.

In other news, Ferreria is set to play a handful of live dates in the US, UK and Ireland starting later this month. Check out the full list of dates below and visit here for US tickets and here for UK tickets.

Sky Ferreria 2023-24 US, UK and Ireland live dates are:

NOVEMBER

25 – Pomona, CA, The Glass House

26 – Pioneertown, CA, Pappy & Harriet’s

27 – Phoenix, AZ, Crescent Ballroom

29 – Dallas, TX, Trees

30 – Austin, TX, Emo’s

DECEMBER

2 – New Orleans, LA, Republic NOLA

3 – Atlanta, GA, Heaven at the Masquerade

4 – Madison, TN, Eastside Bowl

6 – Chicago, IL, Metro

7 – Detroit, MI, Majestic Theatre

9 – Philadelphia, PA, Theatre of Living Arts

10 – Boston, MA, Paradise Rock Club

11 – New York, NY, Webster Hall

MARCH 2024

17 – Dublin, Ireland, 3Olympia

19 – Glasgow, Scotland, SWG3 TV Studio

20 – Birmingham, England, O2 Institute Birmingham

22 – Leeds, England, Project House

24 – Manchester, England, O2 Ritz Manchester

26 – London, England, Koko

29 – Bristol, England, Marble Factory

31 – Oxford, England, O2 Academy Oxford

APRIL 2024

1 – Brighton, England, Concorde 2