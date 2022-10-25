Slipknot confirm dates and venues for inaugural Knotfest Australia

Slipknot have confirmed their return to Australia, bringing their personally curated festival Knotfest to the continent for the first time next March.

After teasing a tour announcement last week, it was confirmed on triple j’s heavy metal program The Racket last night (October 25), via an interview with the band’s percussionist Shawn “Clown” Crahan, that Knotfest Australia would be making its debut. An Instagram page has been set up for the festival, which confirmed both the dates and the venues.

Knotfest Australia will begin on Friday March 24 at Melbourne’s Flemington Racecourse. The following day, the festival will head to Sydney’s Centennial Park. It will then conclude on the Sunday March 26, at the Brisbane Showgrounds. Although ticketing details are yet to be officially shared, fans can sign up to the Knotfest mailing list here for access to a pre-sale.

Advertisement

A line-up for the festival is yet to be announced. The most recent iteration of Knotfest in Finland, however, featured bands such as Lamb of God, Arch Enemy, Nightwish and Cradle of Filth. The band originally debuted the festival back in 2012, with a two-day event taking place in their native Iowa. Since then, the festival has expanded outside of the US to include dates in Mexico, Japan, Colombia, France, Germany, Chile and Brazil.

Knotfest’s debut in Australia will mark Slipknot’s first time in the country since 2016, where they headlined an arena tour with support from the aforementioned Lamb of God. The band were set to return in 2019 as the support act for Metallica‘s stadium tour; the run was cancelled, however, following James Hetfield’s return to rehab.

Since the band were last in Australia, they have released two studio albums: 2019’s ‘We Are Not Your Kind’ and this month’s ‘The End, So Far’. In a four-star review of the latter, NME described the album as “their most daring yet”.

“‘The End, So Far’ may rattle many of the metal faithful, but for the prowess and lasting impression of this record alone, this is a true Slipknot record,” it read. “It’s unlikely that many fans who’ve been along for the whole ride would jump ship now.”

Slipknot’s Knotfest Australia dates are:

MARCH

Friday 24 – Melbourne, Flemington Racecourse

Saturday 25 – Sydney, Centennial Park

Sunday 26 – Brisbane, RNA Showgrounds