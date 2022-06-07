Slowly Slowly announce regional Australian tour

Slowly Slowly have announced an extensive run of new Australian tour dates, taking them to 17 regional areas between August and October 2022.

The new shows follow on from the band’s recently-completed national tour in support of their latest single ‘Nothing On’. They largely avoid the capital cities, with the exception of Canberra and Darwin, instead focusing on remote and regional centres across New South Wales, Victoria, Queensland, Tasmania and the Northern Territory.

In a press statement, Slowly Slowly frontman Ben Stewart expressed a great interest in the band getting to “see some new parts of Australia, and return to some of [their] favourite spots”.

“Some of our fondest memories are in these towns – it’s time to replace them with new ones,” he said. “It’s been awhile between drinks, and we are stoked to be back on the road again.”

The tour will also include a headlining performance from the band at Ev’s Youth Centre in Croydon, a small suburb in the east of Melbourne. According to Stewart, this date was included because it is his hometown and Ev’s is the venue where he played his first-ever live show when he was 15 years old. “We insisted it go on the tour,” he said.

Tickets for the regional tour will go on sale this Thursday (June 9) from 9am local time. Ticketing information is available from the band’s website.

The band’s second tour of the year follows on from the partial cancellation of their ‘Race Car Blues’ tour, with the band being put “on hold for the time being” circa August 2021. They later became active again that November, allowing for Stewart to deal with undisclosed health issues.

Slowly Slowly’s 2022 regional Australian tour dates are:

AUGUST

Friday 5 – Gold Coast, Miami Marketta

Saturday 6 – Sunshine Coast, Eleven Dive Bar

Thursday 11 – Belgrave, Sooki Lounge

Friday 12 – Torquay, Torquay Hotel

Saturday 13 – Frankston, Pelly Bar

Thursday 18 – Newcastle, Cambridge Hotel

Friday 19 – Avalon, Avalon RSL

Saturday 20 – Wollongong, UniBar

Saturday 27 – Hobart, UniBar

SEPTEMBER

Saturday 10 – Camden, Valleyways

Friday 16 – Croydon, Ev’s Youth Centre

Saturday 17 – Darwin, Ski Club

Friday 30 – Ballarat, Volta

OCTOBER

Saturday 1 – Canberra, Kambri ANU

Thursday 6 – Cairns, Edge Hill Tavern

Friday 7 – Townsville, Otherside

Saturday 8 – Mackay, Seabreeze