‘Songs from a Stolen Senate’ to premiere as online performance series

A new initiative exploring the challenges of identity in Australia will premiere as a free online event next month.

Songs from a Stolen Senate sees some of Australia’s leading First Nations musicians rework speech from parliament into song. The spoken words are combined with music and presented as an interpretation of the artists’ life stories.

The composers taking part are Aranda country musician Warren Williams, Yuin composer Brenda Gifford, Dharug nation composer Christopher Sainsbury, Mua Island artist Norah Bagiri and Noongar performers Gina Williams and Guy Ghouse.

This is the first instalment of an ongoing series commissioned by The Griffyn Ensemble that challenges the formation of Australian identity since European settlement. Originally intended to premiere in early 2020, the project was delayed due to COVID-19 but will move forward as a series of online events.

Composers for Songs from a Stolen Senate explored historic moments from Australia’s past, including the stolen generations, climate policy, youth incarceration and the rabbit-proof fence policy.

In keeping with current lockdown restrictions, the project will premiere as an online interactive performance on Friday 4 September. Tickets are free for those who register.

This week, the Morrison government announced new support for Indigenous arts with a $49million support package. Federal Arts Minister Paul Fletcher said the funding is part of “the Government’s long-standing support for Australia’s world-class Indigenous visual arts sector.”