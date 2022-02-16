Spacey Jane announce headlining Australian tour dates

Spacey Jane will go on tour next month, ahead of the release of their second studio album, ‘Here Comes Everybody’.

The tour – announced today (February 16) – will see the Perth band headlining at theatres across the east coast, including Canberra, Melbourne, Sydney and Newcastle. Support at these shows will come from Melbourne indie-rock band RAT!Hammock and neo-soul singer Becca Hatch.

The shows have been booked in-between Spacey Jane’s festival commitments, which includes This That in Sandstone Point, Play On The Plains in Denilquin and Stomping Of The Grapes in Gerringong.

Advertisement

Tickets for the headlining shows are set to go on-sale at 10am AEDT tomorrow (February 17). View the full list of dates below.

The band had planned to perform shows in Sydney and Newcastle in February 2022, also with RAT!Hammock and Becca Hatch supporting. These were cancelled, however, due to ongoing restrictions set in place by the New South Wales government on live music.

‘Here Comes Everybody’ is set for release on June 10, following on from their 2020 debut ‘Sunlight’. Three singles have been shared from the album thus far: ‘Lots of Nothing’, ‘Lunchtime’ and ‘Sitting Up’. The former two saw the band once again chart highly in the triple j Hottest 100, coming in at number 3 and number 12 respectively in the 2021 countdown.

Spacey Jane’s headlining tour dates are:

MARCH

11 – Canberra, UC Refectory

19 – Melbourne, Reunion Park (AA matinee and 18+ evening show)

22 – Sydney, Enmore Theatre

23 – Newcastle, Bar on the Hill