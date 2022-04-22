Spilt Milk festival confirms 2022 return with new dates, expands to Gold Coast

Australian festival Spilt Milk will be back this November and December, marking its return after two years of inactivity.

The announcement came this morning (April 22) alongside the confirmed three dates for its 2022 iteration. Besides returning to both Canberra and Ballarat, the festival will additionally make its debut on the Gold Coast at Doug Jennings Park. A full list of the dates can be viewed below.

The first line-up announcement for Spilt Milk 2022 is set to arrive on Thursday April 28. triple j’s Breakfast with Bryce & Ebony will be the first to share the announcement at 8am. A pre-sale for the festival will then commence 8am local time on Tuesday May 3, before general sale starts two days later at 8am on Thursday May 5.

Spilt Milk first ran in 2016, and was headlined by Flume alongside Peking Duk, Violent Soho, Gang of Youths and Vince Staples. It originally was held exclusively in Canberra and expanded to Ballarat in 2019.

2019 was also the last time Spilt Milk took place, with a line-up that included CHVRCHES, Khalid, Ocean Alley and Juice WRLD. The latter’s performance at the festival in Ballarat ended up being his last prior to his untimely death the following month.

Spilt Milk’s 2022 dates are:

NOVEMBER

26 – Canberra, Exhibition Park

DECEMBER

3 – Ballarat, Victoria Park

4 – Gold Coast, Doug Jennings Park