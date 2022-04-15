Stand Atlantic share fifth ‘F.E.A.R.’ single ‘Switchblade’

Sydney pop-punk band Stand Atlantic have released ‘Switchblade’, another new song from their upcoming third album ‘F.E.A.R.’

The song is the fifth to be lifted from the album. Like the rest of the singles thus far, it was co-written by lead vocalist and guitarist Bonnie Fraser with The Dead Love frontman Stevie Knight, who also serves as the producer.

An accompanying visualiser for the song has also been shared, which was put together by Harry Steel. Watch that below:

‘Switchblade’ will presumably serve as the final preview of ‘F.E.A.R.’ before its release in three weeks’ time on May 6. The extensive roll-out for the album has included several singles over the course of the last 12 months: ‘Deathwish’ (featuring Nothing, Nowhere), ‘Molotov [OK]’, ‘Pity Party’ (featuring Royal & The Serpent) and ‘Hair Out’.

Outside of the album’s singles, the band were also enlisted on the Birds Of Tokyo track ‘Superglue’ from last September.

‘F.E.A.R.’ – an acronym for “fuck everything and run” – will follow the band’s 2020 album ‘Pink Elephant’. In a four-star review, NME described the album as “the shape of pop-punk to come”.

“Interesting, excitable and with a wicked sense of self, the album is full of big choruses and bigger dreams as the band wear their hearts on their sleeve and chase the thrill of the new,” it read.