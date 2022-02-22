Stella Donnelly announces first national Australian tour in three years

Perth singer-songwriter Stella Donnelly has announced a run of national tour dates – her only Australian headline shows for the year – taking in clubs and theatres on the east coast this April.

The seven-date run run will mark Donnelly’s first headlining tour since 2019. Following her appearance on the 2020 Laneway Festival, the indie musician has largely been confined to sporadic live appearances in her native Western Australia due to both the COVID-19 pandemic and border restrictions surrounding her home state.

With the state’s border set to lift in the coming weeks, however, Donnelly and her band will make their way across to the other side of the country to preview her forthcoming second studio album.

The tour will begin in the regional Victorian city of Ballarat before making its way to Donnelly’s new locale of Melbourne – as well as Wollongong, Sydney, Byron Bay, Brisbane and Adelaide. Aside from her headlining tour, Donnelly has also been announced for festivals such as Nine Lives and the King Street Carnival.

Donnelly released her debut studio album, ‘Beware of the Dogs’, in March 2019. In a four-star review, NME praised the “hugely relevant” album as “stuffed with intricate details and fizzing hooks”.

“Throughout the record, she bravely calls out incredibly important issues such as toxic masculinity and rape culture, but her music never loses its playfulness,” it read. “This is an enthralling and deeply relevant debut.”

The album went on to win Best Australian Album at the 2020 NME Awards, as well as both Independent Album of the Year and Best Independent Pop Album at the 2020 AIR Awards.

More recently, Donnelly was a featured guest vocalist on the Methyl Ethel single ‘Proof’, lifted from the fellow WA act’s fourth album ‘Are You Haunted?’. She is also set to appear on the forthcoming Wiggles cover compilation ‘ReWiggled’, where she will cover the group’s song ‘Ba Ba Da Bicycle Ride’.

Tickets to all shows are available now via Donnelly’s website.

Stella Donnelly’s 2022 Australian tour dates are:

APRIL

14 – Ballarat, Volta

16 – Melbourne, Corner Hotel

20 – Wollongong, La La La’s

22 – Sydney, Oxford Art Factory

28 – Byron Bay, Beach Hotel

29 – Brisbane, Princess Theatre

30 – Adelaide, The Gov