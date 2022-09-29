Steve Lacy announces ‘Give You The World’ Australian tour dates

Steve Lacy has announced Australian tour dates for this November, marking his first time performing locally in nearly three years.

The run, announced today (September 29), will serve as part of the singer-songwriter’s ‘Give You The World’ tour, which is scheduled to begin in North America this Sunday (October 2). In addition to headlining shows in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane, Lacy will also appear at the Spilt Milk festival as one of its headliners. His inclusion on that bill was announced earlier today, serving as a replacement for Stormzy‘s cancelled appearance.

A pre-sale for Lacy’s headlining shows, run by Frontier Touring, will take place next Tuesday (October 4) from 9am local time. The general sale will follow from the same time on the following day (October 5). Information on pre-sales and ticketing for all three shows is available via Frontier’s website.

Advertisement

Since Lacy’s last Australian tour in February 2020, he has released a second studio album titled ‘Gemini Rights’. The album’s second single, ‘Bad Habit’, has become one of the biggest hits on record for 2022, peaking at Number Two on the Billboard Hot 100 and Number Three on the ARIA Singles Chart locally.

In a four star review of the album, NME described ‘Gemini Rights’ as “a more polished and assured work than his debut”.

“While his solo music and work with The Internet have infiltrated the mainstream in more discreet ways, ‘Gemini Rights’… will make the ‘cult artist’ tag surrounding Lacy increasingly redundant,” it read.

Steve Lacy’s 2022 Australian tour dates are:

NOVEMBER

Tuesday 22 – Melbourne, Forum Theatre

Wednesday 23 – Brisbane, The Tivoli

Saturday 26 – Canberra, Exhibition Park*

Monday 28 – Sydney, Enmore Theatre



DECEMBER

Saturday 3 – Ballarat, Victoria Park*

Sunday 4 – Gold Coast, Doug Jennings Park*

* – Spilt Milk festival