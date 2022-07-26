Strawberry Fields announces second festival for 2022, shares full line-up

Strawberry Fields has announced its return for October 2022, just months after its makeshift iteration across late March and early April.

The festival, which takes place along the banks of the Murray River in Tocumwal, was forced to cancel its 2021 festival due to ongoing border restrictions. In September 2021, the festival announced plans to run across two weekends at reduced capacity, in order to keep up with ongoing restrictions surrounding festivals and large gatherings at the time.

Today (July 26), the festival has announced its return “to the good ole days of one weekend, at full capacity” – per a press statement from the organisers. The second iteration of the festival will now take place between Friday October 28 and Sunday October 30.

“We are thrilled to present a cleverly curated mix of the best live and electronic acts, with the long-awaited return of international artists to mix with a plethora of hand-picked local talent,” the statement from organisers read.

International acts on the line-up include Massive Attack‘s Daddy G, who will perform a DJ set, as well as ’90s hip-hop group The Pharcyde and DJs Moodymann and Omar S. They will join a local contingent of rappers Barkaa and Jesswar, dance band Tijuana Cartel and Latin octet NO ZU. A full line-up for the October festival is available below.

Tickets for the festival go on-sale from this Thursday July 28 via Humantix. In addition to general sale tickets, the festival also offers Low Income tickets at half price to “people who are able to establish through an application process that they have limited resources to afford a standard entry ticket”.

A limited number of free tickets are also available to people whose birthday is between the 28th and 30th of October, with identification required to validate the transaction.

Strawberry Fields’ October 2022 line-up is (in alphabetical order):

Acid Pauli

Ash Lauryn

Barkaa

Bumpy

CINTA

Claire Morgan

Daddy G (Massive Attack) (DJ Set)

DAVI

DJ PGZ

DJ Python

EFFY

Egyptian Lover

FLEWNT

Gioli & Assia

Glass Beams

Henry Wu

Horse Meat Disco

IN2STELLAR

Janus Rasmussen

Jesswar

Julian Belbachir

Kamaal Williams

Kiasmos (DJ set)

La La

Mella Dee

Merve

Millú

Mindy Meng Wang

Moodymann

Moontide Ensemble

NO ZU

Omar S

Paramida

The Pharcyde

Pjenné

Roy Blues

Roy Rosenfeld

Roza Terenzi

Sassy J

Sebastien Leger

Soju Gang

SQL & Child

Tamikrest

Tijuana Cartel

Wayne Snow