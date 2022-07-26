Strawberry Fields announces second festival for 2022, shares full line-up

Strawberry Fields has announced its return for October 2022, just months after its makeshift iteration across late March and early April.
The festival, which takes place along the banks of the Murray River in Tocumwal, was forced to cancel its 2021 festival due to ongoing border restrictions. In September 2021, the festival announced plans to run across two weekends at reduced capacity, in order to keep up with ongoing restrictions surrounding festivals and large gatherings at the time.
Today (July 26), the festival has announced its return “to the good ole days of one weekend, at full capacity” – per a press statement from the organisers. The second iteration of the festival will now take place between Friday October 28 and Sunday October 30.
“We are thrilled to present a cleverly curated mix of the best live and electronic acts, with the long-awaited return of international artists to mix with a plethora of hand-picked local talent,” the statement from organisers read.
International acts on the line-up include Massive Attack‘s Daddy G, who will perform a DJ set, as well as ’90s hip-hop group The Pharcyde and DJs Moodymann and Omar S. They will join a local contingent of rappers Barkaa and Jesswar, dance band Tijuana Cartel and Latin octet NO ZU. A full line-up for the October festival is available below.
Tickets for the festival go on-sale from this Thursday July 28 via Humantix. In addition to general sale tickets, the festival also offers Low Income tickets at half price to “people who are able to establish through an application process that they have limited resources to afford a standard entry ticket”.
A limited number of free tickets are also available to people whose birthday is between the 28th and 30th of October, with identification required to validate the transaction.
Strawberry Fields’ October 2022 line-up is (in alphabetical order):
Acid Pauli
Ash Lauryn
Barkaa
Bumpy
CINTA
Claire Morgan
Daddy G (Massive Attack) (DJ Set)
DAVI
DJ PGZ
DJ Python
EFFY
Egyptian Lover
FLEWNT
Gioli & Assia
Glass Beams
Henry Wu
Horse Meat Disco
IN2STELLAR
Janus Rasmussen
Jesswar
Julian Belbachir
Kamaal Williams
Kiasmos (DJ set)
La La
Mella Dee
Merve
Millú
Mindy Meng Wang
Moodymann
Moontide Ensemble
NO ZU
Omar S
Paramida
The Pharcyde
Pjenné
Roy Blues
Roy Rosenfeld
Roza Terenzi
Sassy J
Sebastien Leger
Soju Gang
SQL & Child
Tamikrest
Tijuana Cartel
Wayne Snow