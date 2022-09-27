Strawberry Fields Festival 2022 has been cancelled due to weather: “We have never witnessed conditions like this”

The organisers of the Strawberry Fields festival have announced the cancellation of their second 2022 event, which was set to take place next month, due to weather conditions.

In a statement shared today (September 27), the festival’s co-directors said they were “absolutely devastated” that the ongoing effects of La Niña and flooding on the Murray River – directly adjacent to their festival site – has left them with no choice but to cancel.

“The Murray… is currently at an unprecedented persistent high,” the statement read. “After being in Tocumwal for a decade, we have never witnessed conditions like this. Critical access and entertainment areas are currently metres underwater, and expert advice suggests the situation could only worsen from here.

“At this stage, it is not possible to commence event construction or be confident at all that the festival can safely take place. After consultation with our critical local stakeholders and emergency services, and with insufficient time to secure an alternative venue, we have been left with no alternative but to cancel.”

Those that have bought tickets will have two options moving forward: they can either request a full refund through an email from ticketing outlet Humantix, or allow their tickets to roll over for valid entry into the 2023 edition of the festival. A full list of info regarding the cancellation is available here.

In its stead, the festival’s team announced two “sideshows”, which will take place in Melbourne around the same time as the festival. One will take place at in-the-round Fitzroy venue The Night Cat, with a line-up that includes Tamikrest, Moontide Ensemble, AMARU TRIBE and DJ Eva J.

The other is scheduled for Monday October 31 at Thornbury club The Thorn, which will feature Detroit DJ Moodymann and as-yet-unannounced special guests. Tickets for The Night Cat are available now via Moshtix, while tickets to The Thorn will be available later this week.

Strawberry Fields ran earlier this year over late March and early April. That itself was a postponed iteration of the 2021 festival, which was forced to move dates on account of the surge in Omicron cases. The festival had to cancel outright in 2020, as well on account of the pandemic.