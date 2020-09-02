Suede to live-stream classic ‘Love & Poison’ concert film on YouTube

Suede are set to live-stream their classic Love & Poison concert film in full on YouTube.

It captures the band’s show at London’s Brixton Academy on May 16, 1993, shortly after they had released their self-titled debut album, and was made available on VHS in November of that year.

Taking to Instagram yesterday (September 1), Suede announced that they would be broadcasting a “newly remastered” version of the film via their official YouTube channel this Friday (September 4) at 7pm (BST).

The news was accompanied by a snippet of the show, which you can see in the post below, along with the premiere video link.

Songs played during the Love & Poison gig included ‘Animal Nitrate’, ‘Metal Mickey’ and set-closer ‘So Young’. Brett Anderson and co. also performed four B-sides on the night.

Suede had been scheduled to embark on a UK and European tour next month to mark the 25th anniversary of their third record, ‘Coming Up’. However, the dates were pushed back to April 2021 earlier this summer due to the coronavirus crisis.

“The good news is that the postponement means that (a) we can add a couple of shows that we couldn’t fit in before, and (b) they’ll now take place exactly 25 years from Coming Up’s release – much more numerically satisfying,” the band wrote of the postponement.

Suede’s rescheduled tour dates are as follows:

Tuesday April 13 2021 – Belgium – Cirque Royal, Brussels

Wednesday 14 April 2021 – Germany – Tempodrom, Berlin

Friday 16 April 2021 – Netherlands – TivoliVredenburg Ronda, Uterecht

Saturday 17 April 2021 – France – France – La Salle Pleyel, Paris

Monday April 19 2021 – UK – Usher Hall, Edinburgh

Tuesday April 20 2021 – UK – O2 Academy, Leeds

Wednesday April 21 2021 – UK- O2 Academy, Birmingham

Friday April 23 2021 – UK – O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester

Saturday April 24 2021 – UK – Alexandra Palace, London

Monday April 26 2021 – UK – Denmark – Falconer, Copenhagen

Tuesday April 27 2021 – UK – Sweden – Annexet, Stockholm

Suede’s latest album, ‘The Blue Hour’, arrived back in 2018. In a three-star review, NME concluded: “Rest assured, Suede remain the beautiful ones, but are just looking for beauty in ever more curious places.”