Australia’s touring Pride festival Summer Camp postpones debut events

The inaugural Australian music festival Summer Camp has announced its postponement due to the coronavirus weeks out from its launch.

Summer Camp was first announced in November 2021, to be headlined by UK pop act Years & Years, as well as Australian acts The Veronicas and Cub Sport. It was intended to take place on February 26 at Darwin Showgrounds, February 27 at Sydney’s Centennial Park and March 6 at Melbourne’s Reunion Park.

The announcement, made by the touring Pride festival today (January 22), notes that the postponement is “due to the current outbreak of COVID-19.”

“With just over four weeks until our first show and government restrictions around outdoor singing and dancing still in place, it’s not feasible for us to proceed,” the statement read.

“We have been working on this new festival for more than two years and want nothing more than to finally come together to dance and celebrate queer culture in all of its finest, but we’ll have to hold onto our camp carabiners for now.”

While there are currently few travel restrictions between states (barring Western Australia), there are several restrictions on events – particularly in Victoria and New South Wales. In the former, it is currently recommended that event and venue operators “opt for seated service only” and “encourage physical distancing of 1.5 metres”.

In the latter, meanwhile, an amendment to a NSW Public Health Order which came in on January 10 “prohibit[s] singing and dancing by persons attending music festivals”. This restriction, which led to music and wine festival Grapevine Gathering cancelling its NSW event days out, is in place until January 27 at least.

Summer Camp has yet to confirm new dates for the festival but has asked punters to hold on to their tickets.

“We’ll be back very soon with the new dates for the festival and so many more surprises, so please hold on to your tickets,” the statement read.

“Not only is Summer Camp Festival going ahead, it’s going to be queerer and camper than ever.”