Sydney Lord Mayor to request additional federal funding for the arts sector

City of Sydney Lord Mayor Clover Moore will ask for additional support for the arts sector from the Federal Government amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tonight (May 18), the Lord Mayor will meet with the local council and table her request for a “substantial targeted package to enable the creative and cultural sectors to survive and recover” from current impacts.

Moore is also asking for Prime Minister Scott Morrison to “recognise and acknowledge” the value of Australia’s arts industry and expand the JobKeeper scheme to include workers that currently aren’t eligible, which includes casual employees, visa holders and arts workers.

Speaking about JobKeeper, Moore said “suggestions that [creative and cultural workers] should apply for the less financially beneficial JobSeeker program sends a message that their work does not have the same value as other Australians”.

Moore believes this treatment is “appalling” given the industry’s financial contributions, saying every dollar spent on arts, screen and culture generates a return of $1.88 to the New South Wales economy. Read Moore’s full motion here.

Earlier this month, NME Australia reported the Victorian government had announced a scheme designed to financially assist those ineligible to receive JobKeeper benefits.

Casual arts workers who are employed by public cultural and sporting organisations and have lost work due to COVID-19 will receive a $1,500 wage subsidy, provided they are willing to be redeployed to other areas of public service.

This was announced a day after data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics found over 25 per cent of arts, hospitality and recreational workers had lost their jobs.