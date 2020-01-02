Tame Impala tease new single ‘Lost In Yesterday’

Tame Impala have seemingly confirmed that we’ll get another taste of their upcoming album next week.

Ahead of releasing fourth album ‘The Slow Rush’ in February 2020, the Aussie psych-rockers are teasing ‘Lost In Yesterday’ – the follow up to recent singles ‘It Might Be Time‘, ‘Borderline‘ and ‘Posthumous Forgiveness‘.

Posting on Instagram, they shared the single’s mind-bending artwork, which shows a series of doorways and vast sand dunes in each room.

They captioned the snap: “Next week”.

In May, they will also return to London to headline All Points East festival 2020, topping a line-up that includes the likes of Glass Animals, Caribou and Whitney.

Tame Impala also continued to tour throughout 2019 – including a triumphant headline set on Glastonbury’s Other Stage in June.

NME’s five-star verdict stated: “A worthy spectacle on the Other Stage then, and, should their new album hit just as hard as previous releases, it’s hard not to imagine them headlining the whole damn thing in the near future.”

Announcing their latest record last year following a number of delays, Kevin Parker said: “There are all sorts of excuses I could serve you but it basically all comes down to me hating the idea of giving you anything that isn’t the best my entire heart and soul and brain can give.

“But I’m so fucking relieved the day has finally come that I can give you a date, I guess you are too…”