Tasman Keith announces debut album ‘A Colour Undone’, shares sensitive new single ‘Love Too Soon’

Tasman Keith has announced his debut solo album ‘A Colour Undone’, as well as sharing its second single.

The album follows on from the release of its lead single ‘5FT Freestyle’ in January. It marks Keith’s first album as a solo artist, following the 2019 collaborative album ‘Evenings’ with Stevie Jean, as well as Keith’s first full-length release with Sony imprint AWAL.

To coincide with the album announcement, Keith has shared a new single from the album entitled ‘Love Too Soon’. The track was premiered on triple j last night on the Good Nights program, prior to its official release.

The song marks a significant stylistic change from Keith’s previous work – favouring sung, Auto-Tuned vocals in lieu of rapping, and a more electronic R&B sound.

An accompanying one-take music video was also premiered last night, directed by Claudia Sangiorgi Dalimore and featuring dancer Hëna Memishi co-starring alongside Keith. Watch it below:

Keith had teased the imminent release of the single on his Instagram page a week prior, posting a clip of himself, Kwame and Phil Fresh dancing to the song’s chorus in the studio. The former executive produced the album with Keith, following their collaborative single ‘ONE’ last year. The latter, meanwhile, is one of several guest features on the album – which also includes Genesis Owusu and Jessica Mauboy. The full track-list can be viewed below.

In a press statement, Keith described the song as “the kind of music I’ve always wanted to make”.

“[There’s] a lot of elements taken from the pop artists I grew up on, and in the writing you can hear that influence,” he said.

Keith also spoke on the song’s thematic concepts, describing it as “knowing that you love somebody, but being too young in your own growth to see it for what it truly is”.

“[The song] introduces the other character that is portrayed throughout the album,” Keith said.

“This persona represents a side of me that could be searching for love, or reminiscing on lust with an overall deep desire for connection.”

In a separate statement regarding the song’s music video, Dallimore says a collaboration with Keith was something that had “been on the cards for many years now”.

“I think he was just waiting for the perfect moment to bring me in, and I’m glad he did,” she said.

“I’m proud of Tas for letting himself be open to a softer side; to show people his love of dance, his smile, his romantic spirit. It’s so heartwarming for me to watch his and Hëna’s performance chemistry come alive.”

‘A Colour Undone’ is set for release on July 7, 2022. Pre-orders and pre-saves for the album are available here.

‘A Colour Undone’ tracklist:

1. ‘Watch Ur Step’

2. ‘Sharks’

3. ‘Cheque’ (feat. Genesis Owusu)

4. ‘Politics As Usual’

5. ‘Find U’

6. ‘Love Too Soon’

7. ‘How 2 Leave’ (feat. Thandi Phoenix)

8. ‘IDK’ (feat. Phil Fresh)

9. ‘Proud’

10. ‘Not 4 Safety’ (feat. Kwame)

11. ‘5ft Freestyle’

12. ‘Welcome Home’

13. ‘Heaven With U’ (Feat. Jessica Mauboy)

14. ‘Tread Light’