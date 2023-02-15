Taylor Swift announces heart-shaped ‘Lover (Live From Paris)’ vinyl for Valentine’s Day

Taylor Swift has released a special vinyl edition of ‘Lover (Live From Paris)’ to mark this year’s Valentine’s Day – check out a preview below.

Read More: Taylor Swift: every single album ranked and rated

The heart-shaped record – available in either baby blue or pink – captures a 2019 performance in the French capital, where Swift played various songs from her seventh studio album.

Advertisement

Featured on the vinyl are the cuts ‘ME!’, ‘The Archer’, ‘Death By A Thousand Cuts’, ‘Cornelia Street’, ‘The Man’, ‘Daylight’, ‘You Need To Calm Down’ and the title track.

“My heart’s been borrowed and yours has been blue. Now both are on vinyl to end up with you!” an announcement post on the Taylor Nation Twitter account read alongside a preview video.

You can purchase any remaining copies of ‘Lover (Live From Paris)’ here (priced at £39.99, limited to two per customer). Check out the preview video in the tweet below.

My heart's been borrowed and yours has been blue. Now both are on vinyl to end up with you! 💘💙 #LoverLiveFromParis Special Edition Heart-Shaped Vinyl available while supplies last at https://t.co/ZSGtuHSAkb! pic.twitter.com/9dxpFk0Wiu — Taylor Nation (@taylornation13) February 13, 2023

The full tracklist is as follows: Side A

1. ‘ME! – Live From Paris’

2. ‘The Archer – Live From Paris’Side B

1. ‘Death By A Thousand Cuts – Live From Paris’

2. ‘Cornelia Street – Live From Paris’Side C

1. ‘The Man – Live From Paris’

2. ‘Daylight – Live From Paris’ Advertisement Side D

1. ‘You Need To Calm Down – Live From Paris’

2. ‘Lover – Live From Paris’ In a four-star review of the original version of ‘Lover’, NME wrote: “At 18 tracks long, ‘Lover’ is more sprawling and further from flawless than her 2014 pop crossover ‘1989’. But it succeeds in spite of its clunkier moments because Swift’s melodies are frequently dazzling and her loved-up lyrics are ultimately quite touching.” Swift followed up the record with her 2020 sister albums ‘Folklore’ and ‘Evermore’, before releasing her 10th studio effort ‘Midnights’ last October.

Meanwhile, the star is set to head out on her 2023 North American ‘Eras Tour’ next month. Swift recently confirmed that rehearsals for the upcoming stadium concerts were underway.