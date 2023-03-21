Ted Nugent urges Trump supporters to “remain peaceful” if former President is arrested

Ted Nugent has urged supporters of Donald Trump to “remain peaceful” if the former President is arrested.
Trump has claimed that he will be arrested today (Tuesday, March 21) on charges related to an investigation into a $130,000 (£106,000) payment to porn star Stormy Daniels, per BBC News.
Back in 2016, Daniels offered to sell her account of what she claimed was an adulterous affair she had with Trump in 2006. It’s said that the ex-POTUS’ lawyer Michael Cohen subsequently paid her $130k to keep quiet.
Should Trump be arrested, he would be the first US president to be indicted.
Speaking a the recent edition of his news commentary series The Nightly Nuge, controversial US singer-songwriter and activist Nugent – who is an avid Trump supporter – told his viewers to “stand strong” and “remain peaceful” no matter the outcome.
“Put on your truck light. Put on your porch light. Carry a lantern. We need to stand strong,| he said (via Blabbermouth) “And if they wanna arrest President Trump, we need to not protest; we need to not put on rallies… because Antifa, Black Lives Matter and these imported Chinese nationals and Somali nationals who are coming across our open border, as orchestrated by Biden Satan gang, they are ready to do battle.”
Nugent went on to tell Trump’s supporters to instead participate in non-violent forms of protest. “Do not go into battle – yet,” he continued, adding that people should “remain peaceful and shine a positive, loving, patriotic light on the darkness”.
Last Saturday (March 18), Trump – who is running for President in 2024 – took to his Truth Social platform to tell his followers to “protest” and “take our nation back” should he be arrested.
He used similar language when he called on his supporters to take part in a “big protest” in Washington D.C. in the wake of Biden’s 2021 election victory. Trump was later impeached for the second time in his presidency for inciting the US Capitol riot, in which five people died.
Nugent, however, reiterated that protest should be “peaceful” this time. “Remain strong. Remain spiritual,” he said. “Pray like you’ve never prayed before, and in a loving, supportive, civil manner, convince anybody in your life […]
“Improvise, adapt and overcome. Pray, remain forceful for Constitution, Bill Of Rights, truth, logic and common sense to your elected employees, and let the other side show their terrorism. Let the other side show their hate and their dishonesty. We should remain peaceful and support Donald Trump like never before. He is the answer.”
Nugent then claimed that Trump was “sent for times like this, as Putin and Xi are meeting and galvanizing the evil empires against what was once the shining city on the hill”, adding: “Let’s remain positive and bring light to their darkness.”
He continued: “There are so many examples we can give how the left has not prosecuted thousands of Democrats that have done far worse on film, recorded, evidence drenched, than anything Donald Trump has ever done, and no one goes after the Democrats.
“Hunter Biden. Are you kidding me? Hillary Clinton. Barack Obama. Eric Holder running guns, illegal guns to the Mexican drug cartels. I could go on and on and on.
“So, remain positive.”
It has been reported that Trump’s plea for protest has received a largely muted response from his supporters. However, police in New York are continuing to monitor online posts about any potential violence.
Last December saw Ted Nugent receive the Great American Defender Of Freedom award from Trump at the American Freedom Tour’s Winter Gala at Mar-A-Lago in Florida.