Telenova share new single ‘Why Do I Keep You?’

Melbourne trio Telenova have shared their first new music of 2022, a single entitled ‘Why Do I Keep You?’

The single, released today (April 21), follows on from the group’s debut EP, ‘Tranquilize’. Prior to the single’s release, it was teased by means of cryptic flyers that were spotted in several major cities around the world. The flyers promoted “amateur hypnotism,” with a QR code linking to a 20-minute collection of electronic beats.

An accompanying music video for the single has also been shared, directed by Angeline Armstrong and featuring choreography from Zoe Marsh. Watch it below:

Next month will see the band tour the UK for the first time in support of the single, which will include an appearance at The Great Escape festival. Prior to that, the band will perform two sets this Saturday (April 23) in Melbourne as a part of Record Store Day: One at Rocksteady Records in the CBD, the other at Sound Merch in Collingwood.

Telenova’s ‘Tranquilize’ EP was praised as “a startlingly well-formed debut” in a four-star review from NME upon its release in July 2021.

“Telenova’s universe is so well realised, you’ll be leaving footsteps in the band’s saturated deserts the moment you step through their portal,” it read.